Jul 25, 2023 / 01:45PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the SBI Life Insurance Company Q1 FY '24 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Mahesh Kumar Sharma, MD and CEO, SBI Life. Thank you, and over to you, sir.
Mahesh Kumar Sharma - SBI Life Insurance Company Limited - CEO, MD & Director
Thank you very much. Good evening, everyone. We welcome you all to the results update call of SBI Life Insurance for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. We thank you wholeheartedly for your time invested in our analysis. Update on our financial results can be accessed on our website as well as on the website of both the stock exchanges.
Along with me, I have S. Veeraraghavan, Deputy CEO; Sangramjit Sarangi, President and CFO; Ravi Krishnamurthy, President, Operations and IT; Abhijit Gulanikar, President, Business Strategy; Subhendu Bal, Chief Actuary and Chief Risk Officer; Prithesh Chaubey, Appointed Actuary; and Smita Verma, SVP, Finance and Investor Relations.
As
Q1 2024 SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 25, 2023 / 01:45PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...