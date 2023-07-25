Q1 2024 SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 25, 2023 / 01:45PM GMT

SBI Life Insurance Company Q1 FY '24 Results Conference Call.



Mahesh Kumar Sharma - SBI Life Insurance Company Limited - CEO, MD & Director



Good evening, everyone. We welcome you all to the results update call of SBI Life Insurance for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.



Along with me, I have S. Veeraraghavan, Deputy CEO; Sangramjit Sarangi, President and CFO; Ravi Krishnamurthy, President, Operations and IT; Abhijit Gulanikar, President, Business Strategy; Subhendu Bal, Chief Actuary and Chief Risk Officer; Prithesh Chaubey, Appointed Actuary; and Smita Verma, SVP, Finance and Investor Relations.



As