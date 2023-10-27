Oct 27, 2023 / 11:00AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the SBI Life Insurance Company Limited Q2 FY '24 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Amit Jhingran, MD and CEO, SBI Life Insurance Company Limited. Thank you, and over to you, sir.
Amit Jhingran - SBI Life Insurance Company Limited - MD, CEO & Director
So good evening, everyone, and I welcome you all on my personal behalf as well as on the company's behalf, SBI Life Insurance Company Limited, for the results update of quarter 2 and half year ended September 30, 2023. We appreciate and thank you wholeheartedly for your time.
An update on your financial results can be accessed on our website as well, as on the websites of both the stock exchanges. Along with me present here are Mr. S. Veeraraghavan, Deputy CEO; Shree. Sangramjit Sarangi, President and CFO; Mr. Ravi Krishnamurthy, President, Operations and IT; Shree. Prithesh Chaubey, Appointed Actuary; and Ms. Smita Verma, Senior Vice President, Finance
Q2 2024 SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Oct 27, 2023 / 11:00AM GMT
