Oct 31, 2023 / 04:30AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Tube Investments Q2 FY '24 Earnings Conference Call hosted by IIFL Securities Limited. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.
I now hand the conference over to Mr. Anupam Gupta from IIFL Securities Limited. Over to you, sir.
Anupam Gupta - IIFL Research - VP
Thanks, Sandu, and welcome everyone to Tube Investments Second Quarter FY '24 Results Conference Call. From the management, we have Mr. Vellayan Subbiah, Executive Vice Chairman at TI; Mr. Arun Murugappan, Chairman at TI; Mr. Mukesh Ahuja, Managing Director; Mr. Meyyappan, Chief Financial Officer; Mr. KR Srinivasan, President and Whole-Time Director for Metal Formed Products Business; Mr. Murali, President at Tube Products India; Mr. U. Rajagopal, Senior VP at TI Cycles; Mr. N. Govindarajan, CEO for 3xper Innoventure Limited; and Mr. K.K. Paul, President of TI Cycles.
To start off, I'll hand it over to Mr. Subbiah for the opening remarks, post which we'll have the question and answers. Over to you, sir.
Q2 2024 Tube Investments of India Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Oct 31, 2023 / 04:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...