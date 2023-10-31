Q2 2024 Tube Investments of India Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 31, 2023 / 04:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Tube Investments Q2 FY '24 Earnings Conference Call hosted by IIFL Securities Limited. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Anupam Gupta from IIFL Securities Limited. Over to you, sir.



Anupam Gupta - IIFL Research - VP



Thanks, Sandu, and welcome everyone to Tube Investments Second Quarter FY '24 Results Conference Call. From the management, we have Mr. Vellayan Subbiah, Executive Vice Chairman at TI; Mr. Arun Murugappan, Chairman at TI; Mr. Mukesh Ahuja, Managing Director; Mr. Meyyappan, Chief Financial Officer; Mr. KR Srinivasan, President and Whole-Time Director for Metal Formed Products Business; Mr. Murali, President at Tube Products India; Mr. U. Rajagopal, Senior VP at TI Cycles; Mr. N. Govindarajan, CEO for 3xper Innoventure Limited; and Mr. K.K. Paul, President of TI Cycles.



To start off, I'll hand it over to Mr. Subbiah for the opening remarks, post which we'll have the question and answers. Over to you, sir.