Q4 2021 HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Thank you, Raymond. Good evening, everyone. Thank you for joining us for the discussion on our results for the 12 months ended March 31, 2021. Our results, including the investor presentation, press release and regulatory disclosures are already available on our website as well as that of the stock exchanges.



I have with me Suresh Badami, Executive Director; Niraj Shah, CFO; Srinivasan Parthasarathy our appointed Actuary; and Kunal Jain from Investor Relations. I will run through the key highlights of our FY'21 results and would be happy to take questions post that.



In terms of the current situation, the second wave does appear to be steeper than the first one.