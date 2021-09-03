Sep 03, 2021 / 03:45AM GMT

Vibha U. Padalkar - HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited - MD, CEO & Director



Thank you for joining us for the call today to discuss our acquisition of Exide Life and its subsequent merger with us. Our press release and deal rationale presentation is available on our website as well as that of the stock exchanges.



I have with me Suresh Badami, Executive Director; Niraj Shah, CFO; Srinivasan Parthasarathy, Chief Actuary; Eshwari Murugan, our Appointed Actuary; and Kunal Jain from Investor Relations. I will run through the contours of the transaction and would be happy to take questions post that.



While we continue to grow faster than the overall life insurance market, we have always been actively seeking opportunities to supplement that with inorganic