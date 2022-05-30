May 30, 2022 / 11:30AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Varroc Engineering Limited Conference Call hosted by ICICI Securities. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.
I now hand the conference over to Mr. Basudeb Banerjee from ICICI. Thank you, and over to you, sir.
Basudeb Banerjee - ICICI Securities Limited, Research Division - Research Analyst
Thanks, Ryan. Good evening, everyone. Thanks to Varroc Engineering management for giving us the opportunity to host the Q4 FY '22 result con call. We have with us Dr. Tarang Jain, Chairman and Managing Director; Mr. Christian PÃ¤schel, CEO of Varroc Global Lighting; Mr. Arjun Jain, Whole-Time Director, Varroc Engineering; Mr. T.R. Srinivasan, Group CFO, and Mr. Bikash Dugar, Head of Investor Relations.
I'd like to hand over the call to Mr. Tarang Jain for his initial comments. Post that, then we'll coordinate for the Q&A session. Over to you, sir.
Tarang Jain - Varroc Engineering Limited - MD & Executive Non-Independent Chairman of the
Q4 2022 Varroc Engineering Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
May 30, 2022 / 11:30AM GMT
