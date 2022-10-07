Oct 07, 2022 / 06:30AM GMT

Tarang Jain - Varroc Engineering Limited - MD & Executive Non-Independent Chairman of the Board



Thank you. Tarang Jain here. Good afternoon to everyone, and I would like to thank you all for joining the call of Varroc Engineering Limited. We're having this call to appraise (sic) [apprise] our stakeholders about the divestments of the 4-wheeler lighting business in Europe and America. We will also talk about how the continued business is progressing for the company.



Firstly, in respect of this divestment, I would like to highlight some important changes. The continuation of the Russia-Ukraine war leading to higher inflation, the consequent tightening by the central banks and the semiconductor supply shortages continue to impact both the supply and demand. This has resulted in lower