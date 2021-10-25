Oct 25, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT

HDFC Asset Management Company Limited. From the management team, we have Mr. Navneet Munot, MD and CEO; Mr. Piyush Surana, Chief Financial Officer; and Mr. Simal Kanuga, Chief Investor Relations Officer.



Simal Kanuga - HDFC Asset Management Company Limited - Head of PMS Sales, New Initiatives & Product Dev., Co-Head of Intl Business and Chief IR Officer



Thanks, Mehra. Good evening, everyone, and thank you very much for joining this call. As always, I'll start off with a quick take on the quarter as far as the year has gone by. Industry AUM has crossed INR 36 trillion with INR 16.8 trillion in equity-oriented assets, INR 10.7 trillion in debt and INR 4.2 trillion in liquids of overnight funds. There is another INR 5