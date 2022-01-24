Jan 24, 2022 / 11:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen. Good day, and welcome to Q3 FY '22 Earnings Conference Call of HDFC Asset Management Company Limited. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



From the management team, we have Mr. Navneet Munot, MD and CEO; Mr. Piyush Surana, Chief Financial Officer; and Mr. Simal Kanuga, Chief Investor Relations Officer.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Simal Kanuga, who will give us a brief following which, we will proceed with the Q&A session. Thank you, and over to you, Mr. Simal.



Simal Kanuga - HDFC Asset Management Company Limited - Head of PMS Sales, New Initiatives & Product Dev., Co-Head of Intl Business and Chief IR Officer



Thanks. Thanks, Nirav. Good evening, everyone, and I hope all of you, your families are able to manage the Omicron or third wave, whatever name we call it by. Most of the people in our company as of now are working from home. The transition to work from home once again has been smooth.



I'll start with a quick update on industry numbers. We've always