Thank you. Thanks, Nirav, and good evening, everyone. So we'll start with the data for the industry. The quarterly average assets under management for the quarter ended June 2023, has now reached to INR 43.1 trillion, a growth of 14% year-on-year. Quarterly average AUM for actively managed equity-oriented funds stood at INR 20.6 trillion, while equity-oriented index funds stood at closed to [INR 0.6 trillion].