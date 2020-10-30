Q2 2021 Aavas Financiers Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 30, 2020 / 10:00AM GMT

Ladies and gentlemen, Good day, and welcome to Aavas Financiers Limited Q2 FY '21 Earnings Conference Call.



This conference call may contain forward-looking statements about the company, which are based on the beliefs, opinions and expectations of the company as on date of this call. These statements are not the guarantees of the performance, and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Sushil Agarwal, MD and CEO.



Sushil Kumar Agarwal - Aavas Financiers Limited - MD, CEO & Director



Good afternoon, everybody, and thank you for participating on the earning call to discuss the performance of our company for Q2 and H1 FY '21. With me, I have Mr. Ghanshyam Rawat, CFO; Mr. Ram Naresh, Chief Business Officer; Ashutosh Atre, Chief Risk Officer; [Lai Sina] and Himanshu Agrawal, Investor Relationship; and other senior members of the management team and strategic growth adviser or