Aavas Financiers Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jul 21, 2022 / 10:00AM GMT

Operator



Dear shareholders, good afternoon, and a warm welcome to all of you to the 12th Annual General Meeting of Aavas Financiers Limited for the financial year 2021, '22 through video conferencing and other audiovisual means. (Operator Instructions) Now Mr. Sharad Pathak, Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the company, will continue with the proceedings of the Annual General Meeting.



Sharad Pathak - Aavas Financiers Limited - Company Secretary & Compliance Officer



Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone. Myself Sharad Pathak, Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of your company, welcome you all to the 12th Annual General Meeting of the company for the financial year '21 to '22. As per the relaxation provided by Ministry of Corporate Affairs and SEBI through various circulars, this meeting is being held through video conferencing facility.



Before we start the proceeding of this meeting, I would like to inform that Mr. Manas Tandon, Promoter Nominee Director of the company, is not attending this meeting due to his preoccupation. Now I request all