Q3 2023 Aavas Financiers Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Sushil Kumar Agarwal - Aavas Financiers Limited - MD, CEO & Director



Yes. Good afternoon, everybody. Thank you for participating on the earning call to discuss the performance of our company for quarter 3 and 9 months FY '23. I'm very excited to make a few important announcements today.



In 2011, we started our journey as AU Housing as a subsidiary of erstwhile AU Financiers, which was the first phase of our journey, Aavas 1.0. Aavas has