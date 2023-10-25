Q2 2024 Chalet Hotels Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 25, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Thank you for joining us for Chalet Hotel's earnings call for the quarter ended September '23.



Despite some global concerns, macroeconomic environment for India remains robust. Recent GDP forecasts, upgrades by rating agencies for India reiterate the same. Air traffic loads have been favorable with very strong domestic travel and a robust pickup in international passenger loads, which are now touching pre-COVID levels. The number of direct flights between India and US are expected to increase to 82, which is 28% higher than its previous peak. This will further enhance international inbound traffic.



The global hospitality industry is also seeing