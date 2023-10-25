Oct 25, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Chalet Hotels Q2 FY24 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.
I now hand the conference over to Mr. Sanjay Sethi, MD and Chief Executive Officer of Chalet Hotels Limited. Thank you. And over to you, sir.
Sanjay Sethi - Chalet Hotels Limited - MD & CEO
Thank you, Ziko. Thank you for joining us for Chalet Hotel's earnings call for the quarter ended September '23.
Despite some global concerns, macroeconomic environment for India remains robust. Recent GDP forecasts, upgrades by rating agencies for India reiterate the same. Air traffic loads have been favorable with very strong domestic travel and a robust pickup in international passenger loads, which are now touching pre-COVID levels. The number of direct flights between India and US are expected to increase to 82, which is 28% higher than its previous peak. This will further enhance international inbound traffic.
The global hospitality industry is also seeing
Q2 2024 Chalet Hotels Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Oct 25, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...