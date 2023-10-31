Oct 31, 2023 / 10:30AM GMT
Sunil Phansalkar - KPIT Technologies Limited - Head, IR
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the KPIT Technologies Q2 FY24 conference call hosted by Dolat Capital. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.
I now hand the conference over to Mr. Rahul Jain from Dolat Capital. Thank you, and over to you, sir.
Rahul Jain - Dolat Capital Market Private Ltd. - Analyst
Thank you, [Aisha]. Good evening, everyone. On behalf of Dolat Capital, I would like to thank KPIT Technologies Limited for giving us the opportunity to host this earnings call.
And now, I would like to hand the conference over to Mr. Sunil Phansalkar, who is the Head IR at KPIT, to do the management introductions. Over to you, Sunil.
Sunil Phansalkar - KPIT Technologies Limited - Head, IR
Thank you, Rahul. A very warm welcome to everybody on the KPIT Q2 FY24 earnings call. I also take this opportunity to wish all of you and your families a very happy healthy and prosperous Diwali. On the call
Q2 2024 KPIT Technologies Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Oct 31, 2023 / 10:30AM GMT
