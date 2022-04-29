Apr 29, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT

Rama Mohan Rao Amara - SBI Cards and Payment Services Limited - MD, CEO & Director



Rama Mohan Rao Amara - SBI Cards and Payment Services Limited - MD, CEO & Director

Good evening, everyone. I extend a warm welcome to all of you. Thank you for attending the earnings call for Q4 FY '22 and financial year 2022 today.



As you are aware, India's GDP grew at 8.9% in FY '22, which points towards the sharp economic rebound. It is also important to note that RBI's Consumer Confidence Survey for March '22 shows continued recovery with contact-intensive activities, including travel regaining tractions. Domestic consumption also improved over the previous year.

