Apr 29, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to SBI Cards and Payment Services Limited Q4 FY '22 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Rama Mohan Rao Amara, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of SBI Cards. Thank you, and over to you, sir.
Rama Mohan Rao Amara - SBI Cards and Payment Services Limited - MD, CEO & Director
Yes. Thank you, Stanford. Good evening, everyone. I extend a warm welcome to all of you. Thank you for attending the earnings call for Q4 FY '22 and financial year 2022 today. We are grateful for your presence and continuous support. I hope you and your loved ones are safe and healthy.
As you are aware, India's GDP grew at 8.9% in FY '22, which points towards the sharp economic rebound. It is also important to note that RBI's Consumer Confidence Survey for March '22 shows continued recovery with contact-intensive activities, including travel regaining tractions. Domestic consumption also improved over the previous year.
Q4 2022 SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
