Jul 28, 2022 / 11:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day and welcome to SBI Cards and Payment Services Limited Q1 FY '23 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) I now hand the conference over to Mr. Rama Mohan Rao Amara, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of SBI Card. Thank you. And over to you, sir.



Rama Mohan Rao Amara - SBI Cards and Payment Services Limited - MD, CEO & Director



Thank you, Ruthuja. Good evening, everyone. I extend a warm welcome to all of you. Thank you for attending today's earnings call of Q1 FY '23. Our immediate environment continues to be dynamic owing to geopolitical issues at its conflict level. Increase in energy prices have driven up inflation globally. In India, RBI has been taking relevant measures, including hiking interest rates to contain inflationary pressures.



Amidst all this, according to industry experts, India stands at a better position currently in comparison to other economies in the world. RBI expects India's GDP growth to reach 7.2% in the current financial year. The consumer confidence showed continued