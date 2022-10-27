Oct 27, 2022 / 03:00PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the SBI Cards and Payment Services Limited Q2 FY '21 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)
I now hand the conference over to Mr. Rama Mohan Amara, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of SBI Cards. Thank you, and over to you, sir.
Rama Mohan Rao Amara - SBI Cards and Payment Services Limited - MD, CEO & Director
Thank you, Faizan. Good evening, everyone. I extend a warm welcome to all of you. Thank you for joining us for the earnings call for Q2 FY '23 today. I hope all of you had a great Diwali. It was pleasing to see the full festive over in the season after 2 years have cautioned restrictions. [By the fast deal] and is driven by better sentiments on general economic situation and spending, the consumer confidence in the country has been on the recovery part. While the global economy continues to be turbulent, the Indian economy remains (inaudible). Real GDP grew 13.5% year-on-year in Q1 FY '20. Aggregate supply conditions have been improving. All constituents of domestic
Q2 2023 SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Oct 27, 2022 / 03:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...