Thank you, Faizan. Good evening, everyone. I extend a warm welcome to all of you. Thank you for joining us for the earnings call for Q2 FY '23 today. I hope all of you had a great Diwali. It was pleasing to see the full festive over in the season after 2 years have cautioned restrictions. [By the fast deal] and is driven by better sentiments on general economic situation and spending, the consumer confidence in the country has been on the recovery part. While the global economy continues to be turbulent, the Indian economy remains (inaudible). Real GDP grew 13.5% year-on-year in Q1 FY '20. Aggregate supply conditions have been improving. All constituents of domestic