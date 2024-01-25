Jan 25, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Abhijit Chakravorty - SBI Cards and Payment Services Limited - MD & CEO



Thank you. Good evening, everyone. I'm pleased to welcome you to the quarter three financial year 2024 earnings call, along with my senior management team at SBI Cards.



Indian economy continues its steady growth rate. India's GDP is expected to grow at around 7% in financial year 2024 as per the National Statistical Office and RBI's projections and their respective projections for 7.3% and 7%, respectively.



One indication of this resilience is the positive consumer confidence. In fact, as per some studies, India has emerged one of the most optimistic markets across the world. The credit card industry has been experiencing robust growth with outstanding cards