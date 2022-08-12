Q1 2023 Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 12, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning and welcome to the Restaurant Brands International First Quarter 2023 earnings conference call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this event is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the conference over to Kendall Peck, RBI's Head of Investor Relations. Please correct.



Kendall Peck - Restaurant Brands International Inc. - IR



Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Restaurant Brands International's earnings call for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023. As a reminder, a live broadcast of this call may be accessed on the Investor Relations webpage at rbi.com/investors, and a recording will be available for replay. Joining me on the call today are Restaurant Brands International's Executive Chairman, Patrick Doyle, CEO, Josh Kobza, and CFO, Matt Dunnigan.



Today's earnings call contains forward-looking statements, which are subject to various risks set forth in the press release issued this morning and in our SEC filings. In addition, this earnings call includes