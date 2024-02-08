Feb 08, 2024 / 10:30AM GMT

Anoop Bector - Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities Ltd - Managing Director, Executive Director



Thank you so much. Good afternoon, everyone. On behalf of Mrs. Bectors Food Specialties Limited, I extend a very warm welcome to all participants on Q3 FY24 financial results discussion call.



Today on this call, I have with me Mr. Manu Talwar, our Chief Executive Officer; Mr. Arnav Jain, Chief Financial Officer; Mr. Ishaan Bector, Whole-Time Director; Mr. Suvir Bector, Whole-Time Director; Mr