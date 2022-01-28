Jan 28, 2022 / 10:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Home First Finance Limited Q3 FY '21 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Manish Kayal, Investor Relations Head. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Manish Kayal - Home First Finance Company India Limited - Head IR



Thank you, Kedar. Good morning , everyone. I hope that all of you and your families are safe and healthy. I'm Manish Kayal, and I head the Investor Relations for Home First. On behalf of the company, I extend a very warm welcome to all the participants on Home's First Quarter 3 FY '22 Financial Results Discussion Call.



Today on the call, I am joined by Manoj Viswanathan, our CEO; and Nutan Gaba Patwari, our CFO. I hope everybody had a chance to go through our investor deck and press release. We have also uploaded the excel version of our fact sheet on our website and request you to have a look.



With this, I hand over the call to Manoj.



Manoj Viswanathan<