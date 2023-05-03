May 03, 2023 / 10:30AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Home First Finance Company India Limited Q4 and FY '23 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.
I now hand the conference over to Mr.Â Manish Kayal, Head Investor Relations at Home First Finance. Thank you. And over to you, Mr.Â Manish Kayal.
Manish Kayal - Home First Finance Company India Limited - Head IR
Thank you, Renju. Good afternoon, everyone. I hope that all of you and your families are safe and healthy. I am Manish Kayal and I look after the Investor Relations of Home First Finance. I extend a very warm welcome to all participants on our Q4 and full year FY '20 financial results conference. As usual, Home First management is represented by MD and CEO, Mr. Manoj Viswanathan; and CFO, Ms. Nutan Patwari. I hope everybody had an opportunity to go through our investor deck and press release, which was uploaded on stock exchanges and on our website yesterday. We will start this call with an opening remark by Manoj and then Nutan, and then we
Q4 2023 Home First Finance Company India Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
