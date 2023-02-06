Q3 2023 Easy Trip Planners Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 06, 2023 / 11:30AM GMT

Operator



Good evening, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Q3 FY 2023 Earnings Conference Call of EaseMyTrip. Today in this call, we have Mr. Prashant Pitti, Co-Founder and Executive Director; Mr. Nishant Pitti, Co-Founder and CEO; Mr. Ashish Bansal, Chief Financial Officer; Mr. Basavraj Shetty, Head of Investor Relations; and Mr. Rajat Gupta from the Investor Relations.



The results for the Q3 FY 2023 for the company, the investor presentations and the press release have been uploaded on the stock exchange and on the company website.



Before we start the call, a disclaimer. This conference call may contain forward-looking statements about the company, which are based on the beliefs, opinions and expectations of the company as on date of this call. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict.



(Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Prashant Pitti, Co-Founder of EaseMyTrip. Thank you, and over to you, sir. Mr. Prashant?

