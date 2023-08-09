Q1 2024 Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 09, 2023 / 10:30AM GMT

This conference call may contain forward-looking statements about the company, which are based on the beliefs, opinions and expectations of the company as on the date of this call. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict.



Good evening, everyone, and thank you for joining us on the Kalyan Jewellers India Limited Q1 FY '41 Earnings Conference Call. Today on the call, we have with us Mr. Ramesh Kalyanaraman, Executive Director; Mr. Sanjay Raghuraman, CEO; Mr. Swaminathan, our CFO; Mr. Sanjay Mehrottra, Head of Strategy and Corporate Affairs;