Q3 2023 Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 07, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen good day and welcome to the Barbeque-Nation Q3 FY23 Post Results Analyst Conference Call, hosted by Ambit Capital. As a reminder, all participant lines will be in a listen-only mode and there will be an opportunity for you to ask questions after the presentation concludes. (Operator Instructions) Please note this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Ms. Videesha Sheth from Ambit Capital. Thank you and over to you ma'am.



Videesha Sheth - Ambit Capital - Equity Research Associate



Good evening, everyone. Welcome to the Q3 FY23 earnings call of Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Limited. From the management we have with us Mr. Kayum Dhanani, Managing Director; Mr. Rahul Agrawal, CEO and Whole Time Director; Mr. Amit Betala, Chief Financial Officer; Mr. Anurag Mittal and Mr. Bijay Sharma, Head of Investor Relation. Before we begin our presentation, I would like to remind you that some of the statements made in today's conference call may be forward-looking in nature and may involve risks and uncertainties. Kindly refer to the