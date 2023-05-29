Q4 2023 Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 29, 2023 / 05:30AM GMT

Amar Kedia - Ambit Capital - Analyst



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the 4Q FY '23 earnings con call of Barbeque-Nation. We have the management today being represented by Mr. Kayum Dhanani and his team. I will now hand over the call to the management for their opening remarks, post which we will open the floor for the Q&A. Over to you, sir.



Kayum Dhanani - Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Limited - MD



Thank you, a very good morning, ladies and gentlemen. I take the pleasure in welcoming you to Q4 and full year FY '23 conference call of Barbeque-Nation. FY '23 was a milestone year for Barbeque-Nation brand. The brand crossed the INR1,000 crore-plus annual revenue to become