Nov 06, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day and welcome to the Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Limited Q2 FY24 earnings conference call hosted by Ambit Capital. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.
I now hand over the conference to Mr. Viraj Sanghvi from Ambit Capital. Thank you and over to you, Mr. Viraj Sanghvi.
Viraj Sanghvi - Ambit Capital Pvt Ltd - Moderator
Thanks, Malcolm. Good evening, everyone. Welcome to the Q2 FY24 earnings conference call of Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Limited. From the management, we have with us Mr. Kayum Dhanani, Managing Director; Mr. Rahul Agrawal, CEO and Whole-Time Director; Mr. Amit Betala, CFO; Mr. Bijay Sharma, Head of Investor Relations.
Before we begin the presentation, I would like to remind you that some of the statements made in this conference call by the company may be forward-looking in nature and may involve risks and uncertainties. Kindly refer to the earnings presentation for a detailed disclaimer.
I now hand over the conference to Mr. Kayum Dhanani. Thank you
Q2 2024 Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 06, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...