Q4 2023 Macrotech Developers Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 24, 2023 / 08:30AM GMT

Biplab Debbarma - Antique Stockbroking Ltd., Research Division - VP



Mr. Abhishek Lodha, Managing Director and CEO; Mr. Sushil Kumar Modi, CFO; Mr. Prashant Bindal, Chief Sales Officer; and Mr. Anand Kumar, Head IR.



Abhishek Mangal Prabhat Lodha - Macrotech Developers Limited - MD, CEO & Executive Director



Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us for our earnings call. I hope all of you and