Apr 24, 2023 / 08:30AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Macrotech Developers Q4 FY '23 Earnings Conference Call, hosted by Antique Stockbroking. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Biplab Debbarma from Antique Stockbroking Limited. Thank you, hand over to you.
Biplab Debbarma - Antique Stockbroking Ltd., Research Division - VP
Thank you, Ryan. Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to the Q4 FY '23 Earnings Call of Macrotech Developers hosted by Antique Stockbroking. Today, we have with us the management of Macrotech Developers represented by Mr. Abhishek Lodha, Managing Director and CEO; Mr. Sushil Kumar Modi, CFO; Mr. Prashant Bindal, Chief Sales Officer; and Mr. Anand Kumar, Head IR. Without further ado, let me hand over the call to Mr. Lodha. Over to you, sir.
Abhishek Mangal Prabhat Lodha - Macrotech Developers Limited - MD, CEO & Executive Director
Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us for our earnings call. I hope all of you and
Q4 2023 Macrotech Developers Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Apr 24, 2023 / 08:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...