Aug 02, 2023 / 10:30AM GMT

Operator



(Operator Instructions)



Mona P. Khetan - Dolat Capital Market Private Limited, Research Division - VP of Research



Thank you, Yusir. Good evening, everyone, and welcome to the earnings conference call of Aptus Value Housing Finance, India Limited to discuss its Q1 FY '24 performance. We have with us the senior management from Aptus to share industry and business updates. I would now like to hand over to Mr. Anandan, Executive Chairman of Aptus for his opening comments, after which we can take up the Q&A. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



M. Anandan - Aptus Value Housing Finance India Limited - Executive Chairman



Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, good afternoon to all of you. I am Anandan, Executive Chairman of the company. I welcome you all