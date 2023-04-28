Q4 2023 Aditya Birla Sun Life Amc Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 28, 2023 / 09:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Aditya Birla Sun Life Asset Management Company Limited Q4 FY '23 Earnings Conference Call, hosted by InCred Equities. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Jignesh Shial from InCred Equities. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Jignesh Shial - InCred Prime Finance Limited - Director of Research & Head of BFSI Sector-InCred Capital



Yes. Thank you, [Nirav], and good afternoon, everyone. On behalf of Incred Equities, I welcome all to Aditya Birla Sun Life Asset Management Company Limited conference call to discuss the financial results of Q4 of FY '23. We have along with us Mr. A. Balasubramanian, Managing Director and CEO; Mr. Parag Joglekar, Chief Financial Officer; and Mr. Prakash Bhogale, Head of Investor Relations. On behalf of Incred Equities, we are thankful to the management for allowing us this opportunity.



I would now like to hand it over to Mr. A. Balasubramanian, Managing Director and CEO of Aditya Birla Sun