Full Year 2023 PB Fintech Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Yashish Dahiya - PB Fintech Limited - Executive Chairman & CEO



Thank you very much. Apologies for the late start. We've had a bit of a lead line issue. And I'm also taking this call from a mobile. We are all taking this call from a mobile, for that reason, apologies in advance for the droppage in quality, et cetera. Without further ado, we are laying out our performance results for the quarter and year-ended March 31, 2023, which was the last year.



Our revenue grew to INR 2,558 crores, marking growth of 80% over year