May 22, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the PB Fintech Earnings Call for quarter 4 Financial Year 2022-'23. We have with us Mr. Yashish Dahiya, Chairman; Mr. Alok Bansal, Executive Vice Chairman; Mr. Sarbvir Singh, Joint CEO; Mr. Naveen Kukreja, CEO, Paisabazaar; Mr. Mandeep Mehta, Group CFO; Mr. Rasleen Kaur, Head, Corporate Strategy & Investor Relations. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.
I now hand the conference over to Mr. Yashish Dahiya. Thank you, and over to you, sir.
Yashish Dahiya - PB Fintech Limited - Executive Chairman & CEO
Thank you very much. Apologies for the late start. We've had a bit of a lead line issue. And I'm also taking this call from a mobile. We are all taking this call from a mobile, for that reason, apologies in advance for the droppage in quality, et cetera. Without further ado, we are laying out our performance results for the quarter and year-ended March 31, 2023, which was the last year.
Our revenue grew to INR 2,558 crores, marking growth of 80% over year
Full Year 2023 PB Fintech Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
May 22, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...