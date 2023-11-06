Q2 2024 PB Fintech Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 06, 2023 / 02:30AM GMT

Rasleen Kaur - PB Fintech Limited - Group Head of Corporate Strategy & Investor Relation



A very good morning to everybody. [We'll start our] earnings call for PB Fintech Limited quarter 2 financial year 2023, 2024.



We have with us today Yashish Dahiya, Chairman and CEO, PB Fintech; Alok Bansal, Executive Vice Chairman, PB Fintech; Sarbvir Singh, Joint Group CEO, PB Fintech; Naveen Kukreja, Co-founder and CEO, Paisabazaar; Mandeep Mehta, Group CFO, PB Fintech.



May I please now request Yashish to start with the address.



Yashish Dahiya - PB Fintech Limited - Executive Chairman & CEO



Thanks, Rasleen. Good morning, everyone.



First of all, before I get into the numbers, I just wanted to say I'm very thankful to the entire team. This is the first quarter since we went public that I'm actually happy with the results, and it's a very clear reason why I'm happy with the results. It's because for me the priority 1 is always core business growth. Priority 2 is EBITDA, and priority 3 is noncore businesses. And within core growth, if I was