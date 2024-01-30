Q3 2024 PB Fintech Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 30, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Rasleen Kaur - PB Fintech Ltd - Head - Investor Relations



PB Fintech Limited earnings call for quarter three financial year 2023/2024.



Today, we have with us Mr. Yashish Dahiya, Chairman and CEO, PB Fintech; Mr. Alok Bansal, Executive Vice Chairman, PB Fintech; Mr. Sarbvir Singh, Joint Group CEO, PB Fintech; Mr. Naveen Kukreja, Co-Founder and CEO, Paisabazaar; Mr. Mandeep Mehta, Group CFO, PB Fintech.



I will now request Yashish Dahiya for the introductory address.



Yashish Dahiya - PB Fintech Ltd - Chairman & CEO



Thank you very much, Rasleen. Before I start -- I know this is our investor communication, but I just wanted to take 30 seconds to really thank our team for, in every area, doing much better than the market. It is much better than industry is.



And I obviously want to thank the current and the past team because, obviously, everything is building on top of works. And as I interact with our team, I cannot but feel the sincerity, the patience, and the trust that each