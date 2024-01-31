Jan 31, 2024 / 10:30AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Star Health and Allied Insurance Company Limited, Q3 and nine months FY 2024 Earnings Conference Call. As a reminder, all participant lines will be in the listen-only mode. (Operator Instructions)
I now hand the conference over to Mr. Pratik Patil from Adfactors, Investor Relations team. Thank you and over to you Mr. Patil.
Pratik Patil - Adfactors PR Pvt. Ltd - Investor Relation
Thank you, Neerav.
Good evening, everyone. From the senior management, we have with us Mr. Anand Roy, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer; Mr. Nilesh Kambli, Chief Financial Officer; Mr. Anish Srivastava, Chief Investment Officer; Mr. Amitabh Jain, Chief Operating Officer; and Mr. Aditya Biyani, Chief Strategy and Investor Relations Officer.
Before we begin the conference call, I would like to mention that some of the statements made during the course of today's call may be forward-looking in nature, including those related to the future financial and operating performances, benefits and synergies of
Q3 2024 Star Health and Allied Insurance Company Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Jan 31, 2024 / 10:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...