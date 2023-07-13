Q1 2024 Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 13, 2023 / 08:30AM GMT

Feroze Azeez - Anand Rathi Wealth Limited - Deputy CEO



Thank you, sir. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining the earnings call for the quarter ended 30th June 2023. Along with me, I have Mr. Jugal Mantri, the Group CFO; Mr. Rajesh Bhutara, the CFO of the company; Mr. Chethan Shenoy, the Director and Head of Product & Research; Vishal Sanghavi, the Head of Investor Relations; and SGA, which is our Investor Relations advisors.



During the Q1 FY '24,