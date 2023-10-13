Q2 2024 Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 13, 2023 / 08:30AM GMT

I now hand the conference over to Mr. Feroze Azeez, Deputy CEO for Anand Rathi.



Feroze Azeez - Anand Rathi Wealth Limited - Deputy CEO



Thank you so much. Good afternoon, and thank you, everyone, for joining the earnings conference call for the quarter and half year end, 30th September 2023. With me, I have Mr. Jugal Mantri, the Group CFO; Mr. Rajesh Bhutara, CFO of the company; Mr. Chethan Shenoy, Executive Director and Head, Product and Research; Mr. Vishal Sanghavi, Head, Investor Relationships; and our Investor