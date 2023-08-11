Aug 11, 2023 / 03:00AM GMT

Operator



Siddhartha Mohanty - Life Insurance Corporation of India - CEO, MD & Whole Time Chairman



Good morning, everyone. I am Siddhartha Mohanty, Chairperson of LIC. I would like to welcome all of you to the first quarterly results call of the financial year 2023-24.



As you are aware, we declared our results last evening, and we have also uploaded the investor presentation on our website as well as the websites of both the exchanges, BSE and NSE. Trust all of you had an opportunity to go through the same.



Along with me, I have 4 Managing Directors; Ms. Mini Ipe, Mr. M. Jagannath, Mr. Tablesh Pandey and Mr. Sat Pal Bhanoo. Senior officials of the corporation agent on this call are Mr.