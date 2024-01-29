Jan 29, 2024 / 05:30AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to KFin Technologies Limited Q3 FY24 earning conference call hosted by IIFL Securities Limited. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Devesh Agarwal from IIFL Securities Limited. Thank you, and over to you.
Devesh Agarwal IIFL Securities Limited-Analyst
Thank you, Muskan. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Q3 FY24 earnings call of KFin Technologies Limited. From the company we have Mr. Sreekanth Nadella, MD and CEO; Mr. Vivek Mathur, CFO; and Mr. Amit Murarka, Head Investor Relations.
I would now hand over the call to Mr. Sreekanth for his opening remarks, which will be followed up by a Q&A session. Thank you, and over to you, Sreekanth.
Sreekanth Nadella - KFin Technologies Limited - MD & CEO
Thank you so much, Devesh. Very good morning to one and all. It's a great day, bright start to our new quarter. I thank my management team who are part of the call as well as
Q3 2024 Kfin Technologies Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Jan 29, 2024 / 05:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...