Q4 2019 Bharti Airtel Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 31, 2019 / 06:30AM GMT

Badal Bagri - Bharti Airtel Limited - CFO



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for joining us today for this earnings call to discuss our results for the fourth quarter and full year ended March 31, 2019, which we announced on 6th of May.



Present with me on the call today are Gopal, Raghu, Jaideep, Nakul and Komal. The earnings call this time is a few weeks delayed as our rights issue was ongoing and, thus, we were unable to engage with investors during this period. While most of you may have already gone through the linked set of financials that we were able to release post the results. I appreciate your dialing into this call today where we will get a chance to discuss the underlying trends of our results in more detail.



Before I move on to the results, I would like to thank our investors for the confidence that they have reposed through their strong participation in our rights issue. I'm happy to inform that our rights issue of INR 25,000 crores was received very well by investors and the same got oversubscribed to the extent of 105.6%. The issue closed on May 17, and the