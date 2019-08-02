Q1 2020 Bharti Airtel Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 02, 2019 / 09:00AM GMT

Badal Bagri - Bharti Airtel Limited - CFO



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for joining us today for this earnings call to discuss our results for the first quarter ended 30th June 2019, which we announced yesterday.



Present with me on the call is today are Gopal, Nakul and Komal.



Before we proceed further into the call, I wanted to highlight that as you would be aware Airtel Africa has been admitted to the premium listing segment