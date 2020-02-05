Q3 2020 Bharti Airtel Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 05, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT

Badal Bagri - Bharti Airtel Limited - CFO



Thank you. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for joining us today for this call to discuss our results for the third quarter and 9 months ended 31st December 2019, which we announced yesterday. Present with me on the call today are Gopal, Harjeet, Nakul and Komal.



The quarter gone by was very