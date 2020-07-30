Q1 2021 Bharti Airtel Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 30, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT

Present with me on this BlueJeans webinar today are Badal, Harjeet, Nakul and Komal.



For the next few minutes, I want to talk about 3 things: first is the extraordinary and continued impact of COVID and our response; second, our performance over the last quarter; and finally, the progress we've made towards our digital ambitions.



Let me start with COVID. India was the largest nation to put more than 1.3 billion people under a very strict lockdown, which has had