Q3 2021 Bharti Airtel Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Komal Sharan - Bharti Airtel Limited - Head of IR



Gopal Vittal - Bharti Airtel Limited - MD, CEO of India & South Asia and Executive Director



Thank you, Komal. Good afternoon, everybody. Thank you for joining us today for this webinar to discuss our results for the third quarter, December 31, 2020, which we announced yesterday.



Present with me on this webinar today are Badal, Harjeet and Komal.



Let me start by saying despite the unprecedented volatility that we have confronted through this year, we delivered another strong performance. More important, this consistency in performance is across every part of our portfolio. As a result, we have grown revenue market share in each of our businesses. I would say that the core drivers of this performance are our agility, the continued reorientation of our business