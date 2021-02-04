Feb 04, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT
Komal Sharan - Bharti Airtel Limited - Head of IR
Good morning, welcome to this webinar to discuss Bharti Airtel's Q3 FY '21 results. Before I hand over to Gopal for his opening remarks (Operator Instructions)
With this, Gopal, I hand over to you for opening remarks, please.
Gopal Vittal - Bharti Airtel Limited - MD, CEO of India & South Asia and Executive Director
Thank you, Komal. Good afternoon, everybody. Thank you for joining us today for this webinar to discuss our results for the third quarter, December 31, 2020, which we announced yesterday.
Present with me on this webinar today are Badal, Harjeet and Komal.
Let me start by saying despite the unprecedented volatility that we have confronted through this year, we delivered another strong performance. More important, this consistency in performance is across every part of our portfolio. As a result, we have grown revenue market share in each of our businesses. I would say that the core drivers of this performance are our agility, the continued reorientation of our business
Q3 2021 Bharti Airtel Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 04, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...