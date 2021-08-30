Bharti Airtel Ltd Investor Call Transcript

Aug 30, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT
Komal Sharan - Bharti Airtel Limited - Head of IR
Good afternoon and thank you for joining us on this investor call. As you're aware, the Board of Directors of Bharti Airtel approved a fund raise of up to INR 21,000 crores in its Board meeting earlier. In order to discuss this further, I have with me on this call our Chairman, Mr. Sunil Bharti Mittal; our MD and CEO, India, South Asia, Mr. Gopal Vittal; Group Director, Strategy and Business Development, Harjeet Kohli; and CFO, India, South Asia, Badal Bagri.
Before I hand over the call to our Chairman for his opening remarks, I wanted to highlight that we will be opening up this call for a question-and-answer session. (Operator Instructions)
With this, I hand over the call to our Chairman, Mr. Sunil Bharti Mittal, for his opening remarks. Over to you, sir.
Sunil Bharti Mittal - Bharti Airtel Limited - Founder & Executive Chairman
Thank you, Komal. A very warm welcome to all the attendees on this call, investors and other watchers from the public markets, media. I'm joining our investor
