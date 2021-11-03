Q2 2022 Bharti Airtel Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 03, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT
Operator
Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, I'm Rajitha, the moderator for this webinar. Welcome to the Bharti Airtel Limited Second Quarter Ended September 30, 2021, Earnings Webinar. Present with us today is the senior leadership team of Bharti Airtel Limited. I must remind you that the overview and discussions today may include
Certain forward-looking statements that must be viewed in conjunction with the risks that we face. (Operator Instructions) With this, I would like to hand over to Mr. Gopal Vittal for the opening remarks.
Gopal Vittal - Bharti Airtel Limited - MD, CEO of India & South Asia and Executive Director
Thank you very much. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for joining this webinar to discuss Bharti Airtel's results for the quarter ended 30th September 2021. Present with me on this webinar, I have Harjeet Kohli, Kamal Duva and Rajiv Sharma.
Let me start with a quick review of recent events that have impacted the industry. As you're aware, the government announced similar reforms that will help preserve cash flows
