Q3 2023 Bharti Airtel Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 08, 2023 / 08:45AM GMT

Gopal Vittal - Bharti Airtel Limited - MD, CEO of India & South Asia and Executive Director



Thank you. A very warm welcome to all of you. On this conference call are Soumen, our CFO; Harjeet Kohli, and Naval, new Investor Relations Head.



This quarter, I really want to focus on how we are building Airtel of the future. And before I do that, let me give you a quick update on our business and let me start with ESG. We've received our ESG rating from 2 agencies, CDP, as well as MSCI. CDP, as you may know, is an