Q1 2024 Bharti Airtel Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 04, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. I am (inaudible) the moderator for this webinar. Welcome to the Bharti first quarter ended June [30] 2023 earnings given off. Present with us today as (inaudible) leadership team BA Limited.



I must remind you that the overview and discussions today may include certain forward-looking statements that must be viewed in conjunction with the risk (inaudible). Post the management opening remarks, we will open up for an uninterrupted Q&A session. (Operator Instructions) With this, I would now like to hand over to Mr. Gopal Vittal for the opening remarks.



Gopal Vittal - Bharti Airtel Limited - MD, CEO & Executive Director



Thank you very much, and a very warm welcome for our earnings call for the quarter ended June 2023. With me on the call are Soumen, Harjeet Kohli, Naval and Sunil Aldar. Let me start by giving a quick update on our business, and I will start ESG. During the quarter, we were recognized by the economic times as well as business world for our sustainability practices and leading the charter in India.