Q2 2023 BSE Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 07, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Anand Sethuraman - BSE Limited - Research & Policy Advocacy



Thank you so much. Good evening, everyone. This is Anand from BSE Investor Relations, and welcome to BSE's earnings call to discuss Q2 FY 2023 results. Joining us today on this earnings call is BSE's leadership team consisting of Mr. Nayan Mehta, Chief Financial Officer; Mr. Neeraj Kulshrestha, Chief Regulatory Officer; Mr. Sameer Patil, Chief Business Officer; Mr. Girish Joshi, Chief of Trading Operations and