Q1 2024 BSE Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 09, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to BSE Limited Q1 FY '24 Investor Conference Call.



This conference call may contain forward-looking statements about the company which are based on the beliefs, opinions and expectations of the company as on date of this call. These statements are not the guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Anand Sethuraman, Head of Investor Relations. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Anand Sethuraman - BSE Limited - Research & Policy Advocacy



Thank you so much, Dino. Good evening, everyone. This is Anand from Investor Relations, and welcome to BSE's earnings call to discuss Q1 FY '24 results. Joining us on this call is BSE's leadership team consisting of Mr. Sundararaman Ramamurthy, Managing Director and CEO; Mr. Nayan Mehta, Chief Financial Officer; Mr. Sameer Patil, Chief Business Officer; Ms. Kamala K, Chief Regulatory Officer; Mr.